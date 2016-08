Alerta en California ante Incendios

TRUMP IN SD FRIDAY Republican Donald Trump will hold a rally at 2pm on Friday, May 27, at the SD Convention Center. The planned rally has already drawn organized protests. Several groups, including the janitors’ union and the San Diego Democratic Party, plan to rally near the convention center. A larger rally sponsored by the […]

By Mario A. Cortez Are you ready to taste the many vibrant flavors of Latin America? The 2016 Latin Food Fest kicks off this weekend at the Embarcadero Park a weekend of amazing food, great drinks, music and celebrity chef demos. On Friday, take part in the Chef’s Night Out kick-off party happening at beautiful Coasterra […]