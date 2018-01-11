A New Library is Coming to San Ysidro

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A public groundbreaking ceremony was celebrated on Friday, Jan. 12, for a new San Ysidro Branch Library.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember David Alvarez, the San Diego Public Works Department, the San Diego Public Library and Foundation, and the Friends of the San Ysidro Library were there to be a part of the beginning of the construction phase of the new library.

The new San Ysidro Branch Library will be open in the spring of 2019. This single-story, 15,000 square foot facility will be LEED Silver certified and will serve as a safe, educational resource and gathering space for the community.

The existing San Ysidro Branch Library is located at 101 West San Ysidro Boulevard. The new library will replace the existing facility and will be located west of Interstate 805 near Beyer Boulevard. Its new address will be 1203 East Seaward Avenue.

“We want to have more access to technology in San Ysidro, not just for children but for adults too,” said member of the San Ysidro Community Campaign Committee, Susana Villegas to La Prensa San Diego.

The new San Ysidro Branch Library will help meet the needs of the community using the library and will be designed to encourage interaction and activity, and be a resource for all residents.

The new library will feature modern library amenities, such as new children and teen areas, study areas, a computer lab, and a multi-purpose area; facilitate access for persons with disabilities; offer food serving opportunities with an indoor kitchen; it will include an outdoor reading patio and landscaping that will complement the library architectural design; and support the City’s sustainability and climate action goals of reducing the City’s carbon footprint, increasing efficiencies, improving the quality of life and making the best use of taxpayer funds.

The San Diego Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the San Ysidro Library have also formed a committee of area leaders and advocates to launch a community campaign to raise awareness about the project and to generate private support to fund a state-of-the-art technology center.

“Our vision is to have 3D-printers, and different programs were instructors can motivate the creativity in visitors, instead of having people just sit in front of the computers,” Villegas said. “The objective is to develop children in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).”

The City of San Diego’s $13,327,000 budget for the new library doesn’t include the funds for the state-of-the-art technology center.

“Our goal is to raise $250,000 for the state-of-the-art technology center, and we already gathered half of it,” Villegas said. “We are asking the help of corporations, individuals, business owners, residents, and everyone else who is interested. People can donate and have their name engraved in a tile to be exhibited on the new library.”

To make a donation, visit www.SupportMyLibrary.org/SY.