San Diego 1904 FC Home Tickets now on Sale



Tickets are now on sale for San Diego 1904 FC home matches at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley. Fans can purchase tickets online via Ticketmaster by clicking the following link. Adult ticket prices range from $19 to $49, with half-price tickets available for children ages four through 12.

The club’s first-ever home game in the National Independent Soccer League (NISA) will be played on Sept. 14 against Irvine-based club California United Strikers FC. 1904’s second home fixture will be played on Sept. 28 against Oakland Roots. On Nov. 2, 1904 will host the Los Angeles Force.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. (19:04 hours) for all home matches.

—

San Diego 1904 FC is a professional mens soccer club founded by world soccer stars Demba Ba of Senegal and Eden Hazard of Belgium as investment partners. The team competes in the inaugural season of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) and plays its home games at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley.