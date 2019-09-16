San Diego 1904 FC Beats Cal United in Home Opener

La Prensa SD Newsdesk

With two goals scored by Lorenzo Ramirez Jr. and a single goal scored Billy Garton, 1904 FC celebrated its historic home opener against the Irvine-based Cal United Strikers with the club’s first ever victory.

Match action began at the stroke of 7:04 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium and was full of historic firsts for both the club and San Diego’s soccer community, which had been waiting for such a night for years.

After 11 minutes of play, Ernesto “Moe” Espinoza delivered a cross to Ramirez Jr., who beat two Cal United players to the ball for a header. The first-ever 1904 FC goal in an official match put the home team up on the board: 1 – 0.

At the 25th, Cal United’s Omar Sanchez scored off an assist from Miguel Sanchez-Rincon to equalize the match: 1-1.

Shortly after halftime, at the 51st, 1904 FC center mid Garton scored from the penalty spot in 1904’s first ever penalty attempt. The shot broke the partial tie and took back the lead for the home team: 2 – 1.

Three minutes later, Ramirez Jr. yet again capitalized on a cross into the box, this time from Dallin Cutler, and further increased the lead for 1904 FC: 3 – 1.

The remainder of the match had several chances for both teams, but the score remained still through the end of the match, earning 1904 FC its first ever victory and three points in a historic night for soccer in San Diego.

POST-MATCH IMPRESSIONS

“I had a vision that one day I would play (at SDCCU Stadium). I didn’t know how and I didn’t know when, but here I am. I am very proud to represent San Diego tonight.”

– Lorenzo Ramirez Jr.

“The first victory was to play in this stadium, the second came tonight with our win… I want to thank the fans for their support and belief in the team and the brand. I hope (the fans are excited) and come back to our next games.”

– Head Coach Alex Gontran