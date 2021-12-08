PERSPECTIVE: Yo Soy Dórian, I am Dorian, We are all Dorian

When the Paris offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were attacked in 2015 by radical Islamic gunmen who objected to the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in various unflattering ways, 12 people were killed, including eight journalists, and it set off a global debate on free speech, blasphemy, and religion.
In response to the violent attack on the magazine, protests in support of free speech in solidarity with the magazine’s slain journalists broke out in Paris and several other European cities.
The slogan “Je Suis Charlie”, French for “I am Charlie”, became the rallying cry for the media and citizens who stood in support of our collective rights of expression, if not Charlie Hebdo’s actual commentaries and cartoons.
The argument was that journalists in all media could become targets of violence or suppression if we don’t condemn retribution carried out against them simply for performing their work as reporters, political cartoonists, or commentators.
Of course, not all countries guarantee the same level of freedoms of expression, but, especially in the US, we should all be concerned with retaliation or intimidation carried out against journalists, whether physical or even economic.
Here in San Diego, there’s a brewing controversy involving the exercise of police powers -if not actually but threatened- against a reporter who was working to chronical and expose public corruption, and ended up sidelined with a damaged reputation and, worse, the knowledge that he could have changed the course of local history had he been allowed to continue his work without fear of retaliation and retribution.
Local NBC reporter Dorian Hargrove was the first to report on the controversy surrounding the City of San Diego’s disastrous acquisition of the 101 Ash Street building in downtown.
Hargrove published a news story on September 3, 2020, nearly four years after the City Council voted to purchase the 19-story tower through a 20-year lease-to-own deal.
A leaked version of a June 2020 legal memo written by the City’s outside lawyers made its way to Hargrove, who then asked San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott for comment on its findings that she failed to perform adequate due diligence before signing the controversial lease deal.
One footnote in the memo, known as Footnote 15, detailed that the lawyers thought interviewing former City Councilman Todd Gloria, who had supported the lease deal in 2016 when he was on the Council, would be “informative” as to why the City structured the deal the way they did, but that Elliott’s office did not make Gloria available.
Elliott, who was in a tough re-election campaign, and Gloria, who was running for Mayor in a close election, both condemned the memo’s footnote as “fabricated” and denied the comments were accurate. Both also demanded an investigation into who spread the so-called fabricated footnote in an attempt to swing the elections.
Assistant City Attorney John Hemmerling, the head of Elliott’s Criminal Division, even sent Hargrove a letter informing him that they had “initiated a criminal investigation” and that it would be “a violation of state and federal electronic communications acts” if the memo was “received or sent via electronic method.”
Although no one from Elliott’s office or the City ever provided any proof that any part of the memo Hargrove referenced in this story was “fabricated”, the pressure put on NBC finally led them to retract the part of his story that used the memo’s footnote as source material.
Hargrove was then sidelined by NBC, and restricted from reporting on City Hall stories for the remainder of the election cycle. The damage to his reputation was done.
But, the threats of prosecution and the vehement denouncements from the Elliott and Gloria also served to chill other media outlets from pursuing the 101 Ash memo story.
No one wanted to be the next Dorian Hargrove.
During candidate endorsement interviews at the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Editorial Board after the Hargrove incident, Elliott was asked if Footnote 15 ever existed in any draft or earlier version. She said that nothing like it ever existed. Full stop. No wiggle room.
But, in the past year since Hargrove’s first reporting, more evidence has surfaced, including an earlier version of the memo which asked the same questions articulated in Footnote 15: Why did the City use the more expensive method of a lease through a middleman company instead of buying the building directly?
La Prensa San Diego has published two separate iterations of the legal memo without any condemnation from Elliott or Gloria. Not a peep.
For that matter, after the November 2020 elections where City Attorney Elliott was re-elected and Gloria was elected Mayor, neither one of the City’s only citywide elected officials has initiated an investigation to find the suspected “leaker” or to find out where the “fabricated” footnote came from.
Why not? What happened to all the hand-wringing and consternation over the footnote?
The issue of Footnote 15 was dead for months until La Prensa San Diego recently obtained and published both the June 15, 2020, memo with the footnote, as well as an April 7, 2020, version that asked Elliott to answer nine questions and provide eleven sets of documents to help those lawyers answer the same basic question; why a lease instead of a purchase?
Hargrove recently filed a federal civil rights case against the City, Elliott, and Hemmerling, claiming they violated his Constitutional rights of free speech by alleging he used a fabricated memo, and for the pressure they exerted on NBC which led directly to his suspension and the subsequent damage to his reputation and career.
In a surprising response to the lawsuit, Elliott claims she did not actually suspend or fire Hargrove, -his bosses at NBC did- so she didn’t violate his rights.
And even if she did, she argues, she is immune from prosecution or legal liability in the performance of her job as a public official.
So, basically, Elliott is arguing she is free to harass, intimidate, and threaten criminal and civil actions against a news outlet – with or without any evidence- in order to pressure them to restrain or even fire a journalist who is writing stories that could affect the outcome of her and others’ elections, and she has immunity from such acts as a public official.
This week, the federal judge hearing Hargrove’s lawsuit signaled she is leaning toward dismissing the lawsuit at a court hearing on December 16, arguing that Elliott did not directly fire Hargrove or direct NBC to take their actions and, therefore, the defendants did not violate Hargrove’s civil rights.
Well, while technically true, it was only the pressure from Elliott, and NBC’s fear of engaging in protracted litigation against a large city, that led to Hargrove’s benching.
If this ruling dismisses Hargrove’s case, all journalist could be vulnerable to such attacks from powerful public officials, especially those with police powers to bring charges, like City and District Attorneys. They would be free to harass, intimidate, and threaten us with no repercussions.
We are all, just like Dorian Hargrove, potentially just one criticism away from finding ourselves in the sights of powerful forces aimed at silencing us. We become sitting ducks just waiting to get picked off, one by one.
The protections of the First Amendment are powerful, but not sacrosanct. Legal argument can be made, like the one’s Elliott is claiming, that could fall through fine cracks in the legal framework of our rights.
Dorian’s situation is not unique. We should all think of ourselves just as vulnerable as Dorian, and we should all fight to preserve and protect his and our precious rights.
We must stand up, together, to protect ourselves, each other, and the truth.
I am Dorian. You are Dorian. We are all Dorian.
#IamDorian
Castañares is the Publisher and Editor-at-Large of La Prensa San Diego. He is the 2021 winner of the prestigious Ruben Salazar National Award for Excellence in Journalism in Print presented by the California Chicano News Media Association, the oldest Hispanic journalism organization in the United States. He can be reached directly at art@laprensasd.com.
PERSPECTIVE: Yo Soy Dórian, I am Dorian, We are all Dorian
