Tuition Bill to Further Aid Local Students

By Mario A. Cortez

Governor of California Jerry Brown has signed a bill, which will make the first year of community college tuition free for all first-time and full-time students.

Assembly Bill 19 was signed by Brown last Friday, Oct. 13 and will waive fees for all first-time students who are enrolling at a California Community College institution during their first year of higher education.

This new piece of legislation will add on to the financial relief provided by the California College Promise Grant, formerly known as the Board of Governors Fee Waiver. Students across the California Community Colleges system can still reap the benefits of the Promise Grant even after receiving a year of assistance from the recently-signed AB 19.

As a part of AB 19, California community colleges must form a partnership with their local school district and to participate in the California Community College Guided Pathways Grant.

The signing of AB 19 adds California to a short list of states which have gone forth in offering tuition-free community college programs.

The signing of the new bill is great news for students at local institutions such as Southwestern College, where an estimated 70 percent of students receive aid from the California Promise Grant to help them afford and have access to their required coursework.

The signing also comes in the wake of fundraiser efforts from community members to further aid students with financial need who have graduated from Sweetwater Union High School District schools.

The SWC Cares Scholarship has gathered $36,000 in preliminary funds this year. This fund aims to help students with tuition costs and other economic challenges that students may have.

“At Southwestern College we know that tuition is not the biggest barrier to students staying in school,” said Southwestern College District Superintendent and President Kindred Murillo through a press release. “The SWC Cares Local Scholarship is our commitment to student success as we help meet students’ other financial worries.”

The scholarship is part of a greater initiative with the goal of further connecting SWC students and resources which has already put a food pantry on campus and a grant to keep students dealing with financial distress from dropping out.

“Southwestern College is committed to student success and student access,” said Governing Board President Tim Nader. “Our college leadership and community continue working closely together to ensure all South County residents have the best opportunity to reach their academic and workforce potential.”