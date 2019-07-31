Trump Cannot Be on California Ballots if He Does Not Present Tax Returns

By Manuel Ocaño

Presidential candidates will now have to submit their tax returns for the last five years as a requirement to be included in California ballots, according to a new State law.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will prohibit President Donald Trump from being a candidate for election in the state of California, unless he meets the requirement to submit his tax reports for said years.

The law states the tax filing requirement in California is for all presidential candidates without party distinction.

Although it is not a personal measure, President Trump, in the 2016 election, was the only candidate who failed to comply with the filing of tax returns. To this day, Trump is the only president who has not submitted tax reports after taking office.

“As one of the largest economies in the world and home to one in nine Americans eligible to vote, California has a special responsibility to demand this information from presidential and government candidates,” the governor said in ratifying the law.

Newsom passed the legislation on the last day it legally has to do so in 2019. The initiative has already been approved in both chambers of the state legislature.

“These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure that leaders seeking the highest positions meet minimum standards and restore public confidence,” the governor added. .

He said filing tax returns “will shed light on conflicts of interest and the influence of domestic and foreign business interests.”

California is the first of four states that have advanced that will enact similar laws in front of the 2020 presidential election.

The other states are New York, Hawaii, and Illinois.

President Trump has flatly refused to file his tax returns and his lawyers threatened at least two national banks to sue them if they make the president’s reports public.