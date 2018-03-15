Students Continue Protesting Gun Violence Following School Walkouts

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

On the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, thousands of students in San Diego County walked out of their classes on Wednesday to urge for an end to gun violence and honor the individuals who lost their lives on Feb. 14.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has sparked a response from youth across the nation who are demanding that lawmakers act on the issue of gun violence in the country.

Following the walkouts students from all over the county spoke to media on Thursday to address the upcoming March for Our Lives rally on March 24.

Natasha Salgado, political science student at the University of San Diego and one of the march organizers, said that to know that students are not safe at school, including students like her younger sisters, is very difficult for her and one of the reasons she wanted to be a part of the march.

At the local level, she said she hopes local politicians understand that if they take money from the National Rifle Association they will not get their vote.

The rally, San Diego March for our Lives, is a student lead event and will be held on Saturday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park.

According to the Facebook event page, students will rally in Washington D.C. and local communities across the country to demand action from political leaders.

The school walkouts in San Diego were part of a nationwide event to call for gun legislation with more than 2,500 walkouts planned.

During the walkouts on Wednesday, Students at some schools held signs that read “Fear has no place in schools,” and “Parkland, 14 kids, 3 Adults, 180 bullets, 7 minutes.”

Walkouts on March 14, began at 10 a.m. and went on for 17 minutes at some schools, which stood for every person who died in Parkland.

Salgado also participated in the walkout and said that while they expected 50 participants they had close to 300 people show up, which was very powerful, she said.

“To be able to voice ourselves in a manner where we were able to walk from the middle of campus to our peace and justice building, felt very powerful,” Salgado said.