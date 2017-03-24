Services for At-Risk Youth Available

By Alexandra Mendoza

A South County program is helping young people steer clear from poor decisions and stay on the right path.

Five years ago, South Bay Community Services (SBCS) started a support program to provide alternatives to low-risk juvenile offenders so they can learn from their mistakes and avoid ending up with a record that could limit their future opportunities.

The program, called Alternatives to Detention (ATD), provides a continuum of detention alternatives, including counseling and structured activities where kids can learn to be leaders and thriving members of society.

Each year, the program receives 500 children ages 12 to 17, 90 percent of whom successfully complete the program, shared program director Mandy Miscevic. Post-completion follow-up has shown that the majority of program graduates have not re-offended six months later.

“The program has proven effective in keeping young people in school and their communities,” said Miscevic.

The idea is to make these teenagers accountable for their actions while keeping them out of detention centers, an experience that could prevent them from furthering their academic and/or professional goals.

In 2015, this South Bay Community Services program was awarded a $1-million-dollar grant by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Funds to expand county-wide.

The program aims at keeping children in school and involved in their community by providing a place where they can be heard and supervised so they can avoid the pitfalls of bad decisions. This approach helps reduce youth incarceration rates, as well as benefiting public safety.

Maria Bojorquez sought the program’s help after one of her children had trouble with law enforcement. She says the sessions have been of enormous help to her family, as their communication has greatly improved.

“There are other young people out there who need to be heard and understood; to get the support they need, and that is what we found here,” said the mother.

Her son, Nicolas, was arrested by National City Police for tagging. They referred the family to the program, which even helped with a bus pass so they would not miss a single session. Ms. Bojorquez also shared that once Nicolas completed the program, the charges were withdrawn.

“I only want the best for my children, and I don’t want them involved in doing bad things,” she said.

15-year-old Nicolas says the experience has kept him away from the streets, and that he liked being able to talk to others who had gone through similar situations. Today, he is only looking forward, having learned his lesson. “It helped me realize some things, learn how to be a leader and how to make better decisions. Basically, to do the right thing so I can have a better future.”

The program, like other SBCS services, is provided free of charge, and although most of the youth are referred by law enforcement or parole offices, the classes are open to anyone.

For more information, please call (619) 420-3620, or visit their offices at 430 F Street in Chula Vista.