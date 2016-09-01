Scripps Health Finds Partner in Fight Against Cancer

By Alexandra Mendoza

Two of the leading healthcare institutions in the U.S. have announced a partnership that will bring Southern California cancer patients greater access to cutting-edge care.

This week, Scripps Health Systems and Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center announced the creation of the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, which will provide advanced treatment options for those living in eight counties in California – from Santa Barbara to the U.S.-Mexico Border.

“It’s about working shoulder to shoulder with the brightest minds in the field and at MD Anderson”, said Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “Most importantly, the vision is about doing everything in our power to eradicate this cruel and complex set of diseases we call cancer today.”

Van Gorder went on to say that these programs will focus on prevention, early detection, research, and treatment, which will give patients “the opportunity to reduce the pain and suffering caused by this disease for many generations to come.” Van Gorder also added that the MD Anderson Cancer Center is “the best and most innovative” cancer program in the United States.

This year, U.S. News & World Report rated the MD Anderson Cancer Center number one on their list of Best U.S. Hospitals, as well as first in cancer treatment for nine out of the last 10 years. The hospital also hosts the largest cancer clinical trials program in the country, with 9,400 patients participating in new treatment trials last year.

The alliance will bring San Diego into the University of Texas MD Anderson global network of hospitals and health system, and into the mission of eradicating cancer worldwide.

MD Anderson Cancer Center President Ronald A. DePinho shared that the majority of patients seen at this Houston-based hospital are from elsewhere in the U.S. or around the world, thus bringing care closer to those who need it. “About 70 percent of the patients we see are not from our area, but many patients cannot come to Houston so we want to provide quality care to all patients.”

The new center will give patients access to medical, radiation and surgical oncology, pathology, laboratory and diagnostic imaging, as well as other clinical services.

“Cancer has a great vulnerability, and it is knowledge,” DePinho said. “Knowledge about how cancer starts. Nearly 50 percent of cancers can be prevented if we take advantage of this knowledge effectively.”

The Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center will be overseen by physician and administrative leaders from both organizations. There is a plan to have several locations, and officials said they will release specific locations over the next several months.