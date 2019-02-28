SANDAG Board Approves Development of New Transportation Vision

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The SANDAG Board of Directors unanimously approved an action plan to develop a transformative transportation vision for the San Diego region that is efficient, socially equitable, and environmentally sustainable.

“Our region needs and deserves a big vision for our transportation system,” said SANDAG Chair and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus. “While there are risks in extending development of the Regional Plan, we believe this is the best path toward a truly transformative plan that meets all of our region’s goals.”

The action plan calls for creating a transportation system that considers cutting-edge technologies to get people where they need to go quickly and exceed greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

“With the development of this bigger and bolder vision for our region’s future, we are striving not just to meet, but to exceed, state climate targets,” said SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata. “The action plan the Board approved calls for a fast and safe transportation system with true alternatives that are as good as, if not better, than driving.”

The SANDAG Board discussed legislative and procedural efforts to mitigate risks of extending completion of the Regional Plan, which was originally scheduled to be adopted in fall 2019. SANDAG will continue to work with state and federal partners to maintain compliance and protect the vital funding that SANDAG has worked so hard to secure. While the agency works to develop this transformative vision, SANDAG will continue to work on projects and programs underway throughout the San Diego region.

The action plan approved by the Board builds on prior Regional Plan development efforts conducted in 2018. The new vision and the transportation network to make it a reality will be developed through an extensive public process in 2019, followed by approximately one year of technical modeling work, and about one year for environmental review. Public input over the past year created the foundation for this new vision and will continue to inform the SANDAG Board’s decision making. In the coming months, there will be many opportunities to provide input on the development of this visionary plan.

Community input is critical to creating a plan that reflects the varied values, needs, and interests of the San Diego region’s residents and businesses. The SANDAG board is anticipated to adopt the Regional Plan in late 2021.