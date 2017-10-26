San Diego Streets to Go Car Free

By Mario A. Cortez

San Diego residents will have the opportunity to experience car-free streets in the downtown area this Sunday.

The San Diego Bike Coalition, a local cyclist advocacy nonprofit, will be celebrating their fifth annual CicloSDias event, which showcases what the downtown area could be like with greater access to bicycles and pedestrians.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., CicloSDias will be closing off streets to cars from Barrio Logan to Little Italy. Along this route participants will get the opportunity to check out downtown San Diego with greater freedom to walk or bike about.

“CicloSDias empowers people to explore new neighborhoods in a way that can’t be done from inside a car,” said Bike Coalition Executive Director Andy Hanshaw though a press release. “Throughout the day, family-friendly activities and open shops along the route will allow people to experience the excitement of downtown San Diego in a whole new way.”

The CicloSDias route will run through streets which are part of zones designated to see non-vehicular access improvements under the City’s recently-adopted Downtown Mobility Plan.

The plan will add about nine miles of protected bike lanes and will widen five miles of sidewalks in the downtown area. Proponents of the plan believe that these changes will increase the amount of people who move through downtown San Diego outside of a car, in addition to multiplying the number of commuter cyclists by 20, as outlined in the City’s Climate Action Plan.

“As the density continues to grow downtown, the city has a responsibility to keep our neighborhoods livable and healthy,” Hanshaw added.

Previous CicloSDias events have closed streets to traffic in San Diego neighborhoods such as Hillcrest, North Park, South Park Pacific Beach, and Golden Hill, as well as streets in the City of Chula Vista.

Event organizers recommend taking public transportation to the event.