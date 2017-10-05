Reported Domestic Violence Incidents Increase in 2017

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The number of domestic violence incidents reported to law enforcement in San Diego County has increased by 2 percent during the first half of 2017, according to the Criminal Justice Research Division of SANDAG.

Domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, includes a pattern of abusive behaviors used to gain or maintain power and control over one’s partner.

California law refers to domestic violence as abuse committed against an adult or minor who is a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, former cohabitant, or person with whom the suspect has had a child or is having or has had a dating or engagement relationship. The term “abuse” means to intentionally or recklessly cause or attempt to cause bodily injury, or placing another person in reasonable apprehension of imminent serious bodily injury to himself or herself, or another.

Victims of domestic violence can include women and men or any age, race, religion, socioeconomic status, education, or sexual orientation.

Domestic violence has many forms including physical aggression, sexual abuse, emotional or psychological abuse, stalking, or financial abuse. This includes any behaviors that intimidate, manipulate, hurt, humiliate, blame, frighten, terrorize, injure or wound someone.

“In San Diego County, we have over 17,000 reports of domestic violence every year, so it’s an issue that really impacts the community,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan to La Prensa San Diego.

“The good news is that we have activities like the Domestic Violence Awareness Month the kick-off event where people who are working on this issue come together to make sure the community is aware that there is help for them and that they can call the domestic violence hotline to get help for yourself or a friend in need.”

Young adults and teens, officials, community members, criminal justice, domestic violence, and social service agencies gathered together to provide community education and awareness of domestic violence at the kick-off event of the Domestic Violence Awareness Month held at the San Diego Central Library, on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

At the event, there were over 18 community resource and information booths and local students shared messages about domestic violence and healthy relationships. There was also a ceremony to honor the 2016 domestic violence homicide victims.

According to SANDAG, last year in San Diego County, there were 12 domestic violence homicides, in which the suspect was a current or former intimate partner of the victim.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.