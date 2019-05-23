Recognizing San Diego’s Kitchen Champions

By Mario A. Cortez

San Diego’s culinary scene is currently on an upswing, with new restaurants opening all over town and a new generation of chefs making a name for themselves. But while the restaurant world as a whole continues to evolve and grow, it is important to recognize the industry would not be the same without the hard working immigrants who come to the United States seeking a better life, finding opportunity in the kitchen.

Where many see a perfect plate, what often goes unseen are the long, arduous hours spent doing prep work, coordinating schedules, running inventory, and washing dishes, all done by these irreplaceable members of our community. Which is why the Consulate General of Mexico, in conjunction with La Prensa San Diego and Edible, would like to recognize the great work done by the first and second generation Mexican immigrants working in San Diego’s restaurants.

Join us as we celebrate 15 of the many individuals who make San Diego’s restaurants run at the consulate’s Cross Border Champs program, on June 16 at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan. Until then, get to know six of our honorees.

Amalia Moran

Kitchen Manager at Isabel’s

Cuernavaca, Morelos

Despite having no formal kitchen training, Amalia has become a vital part of Isabel’s leadership. Described by her team as having a natural talent with food, she works hard to make sure her team can succeed every day.

“Everything I do is done with love, because I like it and because I believe that a person who works with joy does a better job,” Amalia shared.

Miguel Higuera

Sous Chef at Born and Raised

San Diego, California

Recently promoted to sous chef at Born and Raised in Little Italy, Miguel is a young chef who learns something new everyday and teaches those around him as well. Every day, from early on, he helps prepare for the night’s service and develop menus based on previous sales, what ingredients are in season, and even taking the weather into consideration.

“What I like most is helping everyone so we can get our work done every day,” Miguel says.

Maria Cuahutenango

Tortillera and Prep Cook at Puesto

Municipio de Chilapa, Guerrero

Maria is the soul of the Kitchen at Puesto, always bringing in her best effort and positive attitude to the kitchen. As a single mother of three, she has found in San DIego the path to get ahead in life and provide for her children, one of which is in college.

“I like working in restaurants because of the environment and my coworkers”, Maria said.

Victorio Lopez

Prep Cook at The Patio on Goldfinch

Las Joyas, Guerrero

Victorio is said to have the most positive attitude out of everyone on his team, going above and beyond his job duties as a prep cook to help everyone around him. He has been on The Patio on Goldfinch’s staff since this eatery opened almost five years ago, becoming an irreplaceable member of the restaurant’s staff.

“I have always loved to work, to do my best and specially in the restaurant business since serving food is very special,” Victorio shared.

Mario Perales

Kitchen Manager at Hash House a Go Go

Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi

When he arrived in San Diego 29 years ago, Mario went straight into the restaurant industry and has lead by example at every kitchen he has worked in. While his official title at Hash House a Go Go is kitchen manager, he also cooks, cleans, and is in charge when the chef is not present.

“I have known Hash House’s owners for so long and have been working with everyone for so long as well. They are all like a family to me,” Mario stated.

Jesus Garcia

Executive Steward at Viejas Casino

La Barca, Jalisco

With decades of experience under his belt, Jesus’ everyday goal is delivering the best experience to all visitors to Viejas Casino’s restaurants and special events. Every day he leads his team of over 80 employees to make sure every plate is perfect and not a single chair is out of line.

“I look at everything to make sure it is perfect, even I have to walk 50 miles a day,” he said with a laugh.