Port of San Diego to Swear in Officers

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

One of the largest ports in the state will host a swearing-in ceremony for its new officers on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier.

The Port of San Diego, which manages the San Diego Bay and surrounding waterfront, will swear in Chairman-elect Rafael Castellanos, Vice Chairman-elect Garry J. Bonelli, and Secretary-elect Ann Moore.

The Board of Port Commissioners, made up by seven members each appointed by the five member cities, is the governing body of the Port of San Diego.

Current Board Chairman Robert Valderrama will give an outgoing speech during the ceremony and present the 2017 accomplishments of the Port of San Diego, according to a press release.

Castellanos, who previously held the position of Vice Chairman for the Board of Port Commissioners, was sworn in on April 15, 2013, and appointed to represent the City of San Diego.

He will give his inauguration speech and introduce his theme for the year, “Ocean Optimism.”

“What that means is that we should be incredibly optimistic of the ocean economy also known as the blue economy,” Castellanos said.

This theme would focus and encourage underwater research, alternative fuels from the ocean, and much more. He also said that as chairman one of his goals is to execute key projects that the Port of San Diego has been working on.

Castellanos said it is an exciting time for the Port of San Diego and believes they have fantastic and professional individuals on the board.

Bonelli was appointed to represent the City of Coronado in 2014 and served as the Board’s secretary.

Moore, secretary-elect, was appointed to represent the City of Chula Vista in 2011.

One representative is appointed to represent the City of Chula Vista, City of Coronado, City of Imperial Beach, and National City. The city council of San Diego appoints three commissioners to represent the City of San Diego.

The first Board of Port Commissioners meeting of 2018 will be held at the Port Administration Building following the swearing-in ceremony.