Pardon Granted to 3 Deported Veterans

By Alexandra Mendoza

California Governor Jerry Brown issued pardons to three veterans who had been deported to Mexico, thus opening the door for them to pursue legal action for their eventual return to the U.S.

The Governor granted 72 Easter pardons, including for former Marines Marco Antonio Chavez and Erasmo Apodaca, and former soldier Hector Barajas, who after their time in uniform were convicted of crimes and deported.

“Every day I have dreamed of returning to the country I love. We have taken a huge step forward for deported veterans and their families,” shared former paratrooper Hector Barajas, founder and director of the Deported Veteran Support House in Tijuana, Mexico.

This historic decision does not guarantee their return, but it will make it easier for their Permanent Residences to be restored and for them to return to the country they fought to protect.

Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher, also a Marine Corps veteran, chairs the nonprofit campaign Honorably Discharged, Dishonorably Deported (HDDD), an organization that has advocated for veterans to get the benefits they are entitled to for serving their country, including being granted citizenship.

“These veterans sacrificed to defend their country and were promised full citizenship as part of their military service. They should have never been deported,” explained Fletcher in a statement. “Governor Brown’s historic pardon gives hope to hundreds of deported veterans who are still fighting to return to the country they served honorably.”

The federal government does not keep statistics as to how many immigrant members of the Armed Forces have been deported; however, advocates believe the numbers could be in the thousands.

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) published a report in which they argue that “an uncountable number” of veterans have been deported because the U.S. government failed to help them naturalize. The report cites the cases of nearly 60 veterans, including Barajas, Apodaca, and Chavez. Hector Barajas, a former Army paratrooper, served a two-year sentence for being in a car when a firearm was discharged. After he was released, he was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported to Mexico. He went on to found the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, which assists other veterans who, like himself, were deported despite having served their country.

Erasmo Apodaca served a one-year sentence for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, and Marco Antonio Chavez spent two years in State prison on animal cruelty charges.

HDDD will now fight for the veterans to have their Permanent Residence, commonly known as a “green card” – which was revoked after their convictions – reinstated, and then possible apply for U.S. citizenship.