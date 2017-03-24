Over $217 Million for Infrastructure

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated more than $217 million to 72 projects, to support needed upkeep on California’s aging roads and bridges, make upgrades to transit and rail systems and encourage use of alternative forms of transportation, including biking and walking.

“Caltrans is working to ensure every dollar counts when it comes to California’s transportation infrastructure,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty. “These investments will benefit Californians by improving the economy and the environment.”

The newly allocated funding includes $130.8 million from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) for 23 “fix-it first” projects that will repair bumpy pavement, preserve roads that are in good condition from deteriorating and upgrade bridges to make them safer and stronger.

Other allocations include $50 million for two Transit and Intercity Rail Program projects, $22 million towards 40 Active Transportation Program projects, and $3 million for three capital improvement projects both on and off the state highway system as part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

Nearly $65 million were allocated for projects in Caltrans District 11, which covers San Diego and Imperial counties.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) received $49,995,000 of the funding allocations for the conversion of single-track to double-track rail, bridge replacement, and signal improvements along the San Diego County portion of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor. This project is part of the North Coast Corridor Project, a series of improvements being carried out by Caltrans District 11 and SANDAG over the next 30 years along Interstate 5 (I-5) corridor in northern San Diego County, including express lanes, coastal rail and transit enhancements, and environmental protection and coastal access improvements.

Caltrans, SANDAG, along with federal, state and local officials hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program, known as Build NCC on November 2016. Phase one projects include adding 14 miles of new carpool lanes on the I-5, nearly three miles of new rail double track, 10 miles of new bike paths, and restoration of the San Elijo Lagoon.

A total of $9,799,000 was also allocated in Caltrans District 11 to install enhanced-visibility overhead sign panels in San Diego County for improved highway efficiency and driver safety. And $3,441,000 to install new concrete, approach slabs, and joint seals on bridges, repair bridge railings, and apply sealant to bridge decks in order to extend the service life of bridges in the region.