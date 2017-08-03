New Online Tool Maps Hazards in San Diego

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Wildfires, flooding, earthquakes and tsunamis are some of the hazards the San Diego region can face. These can now be mapped with a new online tool developed by the County Office of Emergency Services.

The Know Your Hazards online tool was developed to help citizens better prepare for specific risks. It allows residents to search by address to learn how to prepare for specific hazards affecting their home, business, or school.

The tool is available in English and Spanish and uses current data available on hazards, including major faults and earthquake shaking potential.

“This is an innovative approach to getting ahead of emergencies, and the timing couldn’t be better, as we move into peak wildfire season,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob. “Providing homeowners with critical information is a key part of our effort to better protect the region. One lesson we have learned through the years is that we can never be prepared enough. Wildfires have hit this region hard, but we’re vulnerable to other threats. Flooding, earthquakes or a tsunami can do just as much damage, and anything we can do to prepare our families and homes in advance makes a difference.”

The Know Your Hazards map lets you enter an address, and then displays hazards for that location and areas nearby.

If your location is in an earthquake hazard zone, for example, the map also shows 2016 earthquake shaking potential data and 2014 fault sources data from the California Geological Survey and the United States Geological Survey. If your location is in wildfire hazard zone, it shows you the level of threat ranging from moderate to very high based on data from the Fire and Resource Assessment Program.

An overview of the risk of that hazard in the region is included, as well as preparedness and safety information and preparedness action items.

“The first step in preparing for an emergency is knowing your risk,” said Holly Crawford, director of the County Office of Emergency Services. “Our hazard map will inform you if your home, work or school address is vulnerable to fire, flood, earthquake, or tsunami and provides the steps you can take to mitigate those risks.”

Emergency and fire officials are also urging residents to have an emergency and evacuation plan, either online or from the free SDEmergency App; build or restock a disaster supplies kit to include prescription medications and pet emergency supplies if applicable; and practice evacuating their home with their family including choosing reunification locations.

The new online tool and all the information about emergency preparedness can be found at www.ReadySanDiego.org.