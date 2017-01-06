New Laws Take Effect

By Mario A. Cortez

Governor Jerry Brown’s desk saw a lot of paperwork in 2016, which means many new laws will go into effect in 2017.

California’s Governor saw over over 1000 new pieces of legislature during 2016, with 989 being signed into law. Many of which took effect at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Out of all of these laws, many will not be noticed by the average citizen. However, there are many new laws which will definitely bring about change and discussion among Californians.

Gun enthusiasts and defendants of the Second Amendment are up in arms about the broadening of the definition of “illegal assault weapons”. The purchase of semi-automatic and centerfire rifles, as well as semi-automatic pistols without a fixed magazine is now banned statewide. Background checks for first time ammo buyers will also be conducted.

Your nearest coffee shop or post office may now be host to a gender neutral bathroom. Under Assembly Bill 1732, all single-toilet bathrooms at government offices and businesses may not restrict usage based on gender identity. In comparison to other states which vehemently fought against this concept, such as North Carolina, California has near unanimously adopted this concept throughout the entity.

While the City of San Diego bumped up its minimum wage up to $11.50 an hour, workers in other cities will also be seeing an increase to the minimum wage. Workers at companies with over 26 employees will now be making $10.50 an hour, adding 50 cents to the previous State minimum wage. Senate Bill 3, the law responsible for the hike, will increase the minimum wage every year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2022 across the state.

Women can also celebrate the new year with the potential for increased earnings with the enactment of Assembly Bill 1676, which states that employers cannot pay a female employee less than male peers because of salary history. This bill looks to narrow the controversial gender wage gap, which is an average difference of 26 percent less pay for women when compared to men.

On our roads, change is coming as well. There are new laws on the books which motorists will have to keep an eye on.

The most controversial new law coming to our highways is the new restriction on electronic devices and cell phones. Assembly Bill 1785, which closes a loophole in the laws regulating hands-free phone use, prohibits drivers from holding any electronic devices for any reason, including the use of navigation apps.

“The whole idea is you don’t have the phone in your hand, period,” said Assemblyman Bill Quirk, who wrote the new law, which will make it easy for law enforcement to cite drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

Under this law, drivers can still use their phones if they go full hands-free, which entails using a phone base and operating voice commands. Drivers can still input commands through tapping and swiping on their screens, just as long as they are not holding the phone.

Parents of children age 2 and younger must now be in a rear-facing position in their secured child seats. All children under age eight, weighing more than 40 pounds, or standing over 40 inches must still be safely secured in a child seat, as the law already dictates.

The passing of Proposition 64, which allows for the recreational use of marijuana over the age of 21, in the November ballots will permit citizens to carry up to one ounce, or 28.3 grams, of cannabis for their personal use without intent to distribute. While possession is now allowed, retail sales of recreational marijuana will not be legal until 2018.

There are many more laws now in action. It is important that you consult online or at your workplace about any other laws that may impact your work or day-to-day life that are now active in the new year.