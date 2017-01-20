Luncheon Celebrates Cross-Border Vision

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Officials and business leaders from both sides of the border gathered at the 2017 Cross-Border Vision Luncheon hosted by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce this Wednesday, January 18.

Almost 200 people attended this event held at the Marriott Marquis & Marina hotel located in front of San Diego Bay. Among the attendees were mayors Serge Dedina of Imperial Beach and Ron Morrison of National City; as well as the Consul General of the Consulate of Mexico in San Diego, Marcela Celorio; and the Consul General of the United States in Tijuana, William A. Ostick.

“This is a binational effort. We have many Mexican and U.S. businessmen present, and officials from both sides to lay the basis on how to move forward this year,” said San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerry Sanders. “This year we want to present San Diego-Tijuana region as an example for the rest of the country.”

The keynote speaker was Lee Ohanian, professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, who talked about what is expected in trade with the entry of a new president in the United States.

“Donald Trump’s goals are to create 25 million new jobs in the next 10 years, and increase the economic growth rate to double. The new president has to implement policies that reflect his objective,” Ohanian said. “Trump has to take into account that many of the baby boomers will retire soon. And he also has to take into account the productivity of workers.”

The United States benefits from international trade. Having a greater variety of products and at competitive prices are some of the benefits for consumers in the United States. According to a study, American households save approximately $10,000 a year because of international trade.

“Trump argues that current trade policy has devastated the economic lives of many Americans. He proposes to renegotiate existing trade agreements, and increase tariffs to China if the Chinese do not stop at what Trump calls unjust trading practices”, he added. “These proposals may have resonated among voters, but they are Trump’s most destructive policies.”

Heidy Salum, member of the Board of Directors of the Regional Chamber of Commerce of San Diego and Binational Link of the Government of the State of Baja California, invited those present to participate in the promotion of the binational region. “We have to play an active role,” Salum mentioned.