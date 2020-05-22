Local Foundation Awards Over $100K to Local Non-Profits

The 2020 grant amount is the largest ever awarded by the Foundation and is was funding in part by a $50,000 match from the Age-Friendly Communities Program at The San Diego Foundation. The CVCF is supported by donations and fundraising by local philanthropists and businesses dedicated to improving the quality of life of South BAy families and meeting emerging needs in Chula Vista. The Foundation has awarded more than $450,000 to nonprofit organizations since its creation in 2010.

“As Chula Vista residents and families face an unprecedented crisis, it’s important that we continue to invest in our nonprofit community,” said Lisa Moctezuma, CVCF Board Chair. “The Chula Vista Charitable Foundation and its members are proud to support the immediate COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as nonprofit programs that will allow our community’s older adults to thrive now, and into the future,” she added.

In addition to the $101,203 in grants, the Chula Vista Foundation also donated $5,000 to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support nonprofits on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The six non-profit awards included: