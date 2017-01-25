Initiative Promotes Sustainable Workspaces

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Local business leaders joined San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer to announce the creation of a new district where commercial buildings pledge to create more sustainable workspaces.

San Diego will be the latest city to become a 2030 District – an urban area where the private sector and local building industry leaders commit to sustainability and economic growth. The goal is to have a 50 percent reduction in energy, water and transportation emissions in participating buildings by 2030.

“The City of San Diego has already made great strides in its landmark Climate Action Plan, but to achieve our goals, the city can’t do it alone,” Faulconer said. “It takes the commitment of private and public industry leaders to protect our environment and improve the quality of life for our children and grandchildren.”

San Diego will be the latest to join a network of 15 other existing 2030 Districts across North America.

“We are pleased to support San Diego’s plans to become the newest 2030 District,” said Dave Low, Network Liaison at the 2030 Districts. “As a proven leader in climate policy, clean tech innovation, and sustainable business practices, San Diego’s entry into the 2030 Districts network of similarly-focused regions across the continent will add tremendous value to our collective efforts.”

Nonprofit organization Cleantech San Diego will manage San Diego’s 2030 District as part of its Smart Cities San Diego initiative, which has facilitated the deployment of technologies that are saving energy and water at the City of San Diego, the Port of San Diego, the City of Chula Vista, the San Diego International Airport, and at Petco Park. Cleantech San Diego is also engaging the startup community to help secure the future of the region’s clean-tech economy and to continue to attract investment.

“Cleantech San Diego is proud to add support of San Diego’s 2030 District to our regional efforts to promote private-public partnerships that benefit both the economy and the environment,” said Jason Anderson, President and CEO of Cleantech San Diego. “Working across industries and verticals in this manner is key to maintaining San Diego’s position as leader in clean technology and smart cities innovation.”

In partnership with the Urban Land Institute, San Diego startup Measurabl will provide the software to underpin San Diego’s 2030 District.

“Measurabl was born in San Diego. Many individuals on our team were educated at UC San Diego,” said Measurabl founder and CEO Matt Ellis. “To now apply our software at home and advance the smart cities revolution San Diego is leading, is a dream come true.”