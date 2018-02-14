Immigration Solution an ‘Uphill Battle’

By Mario A. Cortez

Honduran immigration activist Jose Luis Hernandez shared his point of view in regards to the current immigration scenario with La Prensa San Diego during an event held by local human rights group Border Angels.

Hernandez said that the fight to reach a solution, which respects the dignity of immigrants, will be very difficult.

“It is an uphill battle,” he said. “We see a very uncertain future with the current president, but there is hope.”

Hernandez, who left Honduras for the United States lost an arm, a leg, and four fingers, when he fell off the infamous train known as “La Bestia,” which is often used by northbound migrants to traverse Mexico. He sustained his injuries in the outskirts of Delicias Chihuahua, about 300 miles from the border with El Paso, Texas.

Hernandez currently fights alongside a group of Los Angeles-based activists to demand the problems that cause thousands to leave their home countries be addressed.

“Forced migrations will not end by building a wall at the border, you have to terminate the cause of forced migration from the root,” he said. “With Donald Trump or without Donald Trump, thousands of people will keep coming to the United States because the system is pressuring them to come here.”

Hernandez also commented on the situation facing beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

“We have to keep defending causes such as DACA so that the government can see that these youths are not responsible of having been brought here at such an early age and that they deserve an opportunity in this country,” expressed Hernandez.

“Unfortunately, the people in power continue with their very harsh politics and do not have any consideration for anybody,” he added.

This is not the first time Hernandez visits San Diego to speak for migrant-related causes. In 2016, he was joined by a group of activists to call for the release of five Honduran victims of “La Bestia” who were detained at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, a private prison facility which has a contract with ICE.

Hernandez said to La Prensa San Diego that two of his fellow countrymen were deported and three were released on bail.

“Us disabled immigrants deserve an opportunity in the United States due to the high price we have paid to get here,” Hernandez said about his fellow Hondurans who were repatriated.