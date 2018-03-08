Forum Offers Opportunity to Meet District 8 City Council Candidates

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Eight years since being elected to the San Diego City Council, Councilmember David Alvarez will no longer serve district 8 when he is termed out, leaving his seat up for grabs.

On Thursday, March 15, community members will have the opportunity to meet with prospective candidates and address issues in their district.

The Environmental Health Coalition will host a candidate forum at the Sherman Heights Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

District 8 includes the communities of Barrio Logan, Egger Highlands, Grant Hill, Logan Heights, Memorial, Nestor, Ocean View Hills, Otay Mesa East, Otay Mesa West, San Ysidro, Shelltown, Sherman Heights, Stockton, and Tijuana River Valley.

Those interested in taking Alvarez’s place are candidates Antonio Martinez, Vivian Moreno, and Christian Ramirez.

The San Ysidro native Martinez currently serves on the San Ysidro School District Board.

According to his campaign website, Martinez is running for San Diego City Council because he understand the community’s struggle and aspiration, is dedicated to the community and is no stranger to taking on “tough fights.”

“I’ll fight every day to build a city government that’s on our side, that serves our neighborhoods, meets our needs and helps our community reach its full potential,” his campaign page reads.

Moreno is currently a City Council policy advisor and serves on the boards of Border View YMCA and MANA de San Diego.

She is a native to the South Bay and is running for City Council because she wants to ensure the City puts neighborhoods first, according to her campaign website.

Ramirez was previously human rights director at Alliance San Diego and is now running for City Council.

According to his campaign website, he plans on protecting families by ensuring sanctuary for residents and families, keep communication lines open with community members, work to make rent and home ownership more affordable and promote diversity.