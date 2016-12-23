File I-94 Online

La Prensa San Diego Staff

With an expected increase of holiday traffic from Tijuana into San Diego, CBP officers have made several suggestions to travelers in order to help them save some time in their trip north of the border.

One of these suggestions is applying for the I-94 permit through CBP’s website. To apply online, travelers can access https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov and enter their biographic and travel information. There is a six-dollar fee.

Travelers should prepare to show proof of residence, employment, and travel plans, all of which might be inquired about by CBP officers. If you are traveling with your family, all family members must be present while obtaining the permit

By applying online, travelers can save time since the process has already advanced by the time the solicitant arrives to the I-94 offices.

Tijuana residents can get their I-94 permits at the Tecate, Say Ysidro, PedWest, and Otay Mesa ports of entry.