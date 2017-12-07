Escondido Union School District Receives State Educational Honor

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The Escondido Union School District has been chosen by the California School Boards Association as one of 56 recipients of the state’s leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.

EUSD received the award and a $1,000 sponsorship from the Principal’s Exchange at the CSBA Award Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30, at CSBA’s Annual Education Conference and Trade Show at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina.

“Golden Bell Award recipients share in common the spirit of innovation and excellence that all of California’s public schools strive for,” CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy said. “The awards reflect the depth and breadth of outstanding education offerings in our state and demonstrates the tenacity, vision, and dedication of school leaders across California.”

Now in their 38th year, the Golden Bell Awards are awarded in recognition of outstanding public school programs that are innovative, sustainable, and that demonstrate best practices that lead to positive student outcomes. A 17-member panel of statewide education experts from school districts and county offices of education reviewed 250 entries in 19 categories.

EUSD is one of four San Diego County school districts recognized with a Golden Bell Award this year. The other three winners in San Diego County are: San Pasqual Union School District, Del Mar Union School District, and Encinitas Union School District.

EUSD received the Golden Bell Award in the category of Parental/Community Involvement for its exemplary and innovative Family Engagement Program, a district-wide initiative geared to ensure true family engagement by empowering family members to serve as leaders, participate in learning, and be active partners in their child’s education.

The Family Engagement Program is managed by the EUSD coordinator of community outreach and administered by family liaisons at Family Engagement Centers located at each of the 23 EUSD schools.

“The Escondido Union School District’s Family Engagement Program exemplifies our district’s vision of creating a culture of partnership and collaboration within our schools,” EUSD Superintendent Luis Ibarra said. “Our families know that they are welcomed to be a part of our school community, and understand that their engagement is an essential component to their child’s success in school and in life.”