Dulce Aguirre Cruz: An Angel in the Community

By Mario A. Cortez

There are many ways of helping members of the community who need help and leaving a positive impact in their lives.

For someone like Dulce Aguirre Cruz, general manager of immigrant rights group Border Angels, this impact can be made everyday and in a number of ways.

She says that her desire to help others comes from an early age, and remembers forming a group of friends in elementary school based around helping each other to adapt to living in the United States and learning English when she arrived in San Diego from Tijuana.

“It was then that I knew that when I was a grown up I wanted to be that person who makes a difference in people’s’ lives,” said Aguirre Cruz.

Today, this goal remains within Aguirre Cruz, who has an impact in the lives of the community around her through her work.

For the last seven years, Aguirre has worked with the Sherman Heights Community Center, where she provides tutoring and help to students who come to the center after school.

Three years ago, Aguirre Cruz remembered, human rights and immigrant advocacy group Border Angels opened up an office inside the center. She said that seeing lawyers and others who came to the office to help people piqued her interest in the organization.

Shortly afterward, she would meet Enrique morones, founder and director of Border Angels.

“When I met Enrique, he told me that the person managing the day to day of the organization was no longer with them and asked if I was interested in joining,” said Aguirre Cruz, who joined the organization as a volunteer.

“I started as a volunteer because I did not know the organization very well,” Aguirre Cruz said. “But when I saw more of what Border Angels does, I liked the organization and the projects they do and I got involved in helping out more.”

Since then, Aguirre Cruz began to involve herself more and more with the causes addressed, becoming an integral part of this nonprofit.

Through her position, Aguirre Cruz is tasked with coordinating Border Angels’ programs, such as holding food and clothing drives, hosting community events, coordinating fundraisers, directing volunteers, and offering legal assistance for immigrants, and much more.

With so much to do, there is no such thing as a routine workday; Aguirre Cruz can go from answering phone calls, to sending donations off to a shelter in Tijuana, to hosting a workshop.

“I can be in the office any day and never know who can come in to help or to request help, many things can come up any day,” she said.

One of the programs in which Aguirre Cruz works with in a closer way is Border Angels’ day laborer outreach. This program helps workers looking for a job for the day know their rights, receive meals, and get help in case they are being abused.

Aguirre Cruz has personally taken up many cases in which day laborers have not been paid or where language barriers have left these vulnerable migrants in even greater risk.

“There are times in which I get calls from people who need clothing or that need the assurance that if something happens to them someone will help them, that’s what I am here for,” Aguirre Cruz stated. “There are cases in which day laborers are threatened with not getting paid because they are undocumented and can’t receive tax forms; so I help them fill their W9 so that they receive payment.”

Despite keeping a low profile, Aguirre Cruz’s work does no go unnoted. In each event organized by Border Angels, Morones thanks his staff, and offers a special thank you to her.

“I’m a very shy person, so Enrique and I are like the perfect team,”she shared. “He loves talking about our causes and he always thanks me and all of our staff.”

“We always say that he is the face of the group and that I am in backstage,” she added.

For Aguirre Cruz, who personally knows what immigration is, being able to have an impact on people sharing her experiences in a new country is something that brings her satisfaction.