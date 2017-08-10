Featured

Coronado Bridge Lighting Project Advances

August 10, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

The Coronado bridge is one step closer to being illuminated.

This week, the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with an UK-based design firm to move forth with the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Artistic Lighting Project.

The project, now starting its second phase, is an artistic installation which seeks to give the San Diego bayfront a new artistic identity. This lighting project will be comprised of programmable LED lights which will be powered by sustainable energy sources.

Studio Fink LTD, the design firm in charge of this project, was the winner of a worldwide competition held in 2010 to decide the design to be used. This firm’s proposal opted to illuminate the Coronado Bridge’s outer deck with programmable lighting.

Peter Fink

As per the approved agreement, Studio Fink LTD, will be lending its consulting services to The Port of San Diego at a cost not to surpass $230,000.

In a press release prior to the meeting, Port Commissioner Marshall Merrifield described the vote as “a landmark day for San Diego.”

The project is being financed through private donations and is jointly managed by the Port of San Diego and Caltrans. The Port has the goal to raise $10 million to complete the installation.

The San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Artistic Lighting Project has a goal completion date of 2019, the bridge’s 50th anniversary.

Be Sociable, Share!
,
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment Screen Shot 2017-08-09 at 3.00.33 PM

    Inauguran Exposición de Raúl Anguiano Marco para Celebrar el Día del Abuelo

    Por Paco Zavala El Instituto Municipal de Arte y Cultura de Tijuana (IMAC), dirigido por Haydé Zavala, nos informa que el DIF Municipal está presentando una exposición itinerante del maestro muralista Raúl Anguiano en las instalaciones del DIF Municipal ubicado en el Boulevard Insurgentes en el área de La Mesa. Esta exposición la presenta el […]

  • SPORTS LIGA MEXICANA PLAYOFFS

    Repaso Deportivo Agosto 11

    TOROS IMPARABLES La temporada de la Liga Mexicana de Beisbol llegó a su fin con los Toros de Tijuana cerrando como el mejor equipo de la Liga con 76 victorias a cambio de 34 derrotas. Los tijuanenses enfrentarán en la primera ronda de playoffs al cuarto de la Zona Norte, los Rieleros de Aguascalientes, el […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits Festival de Comida Latina Regresa a San Diego

    Festival de Comida Latina Regresa a San Diego

    Por Andrea López-Villafaña La oportunidad de probar deliciosas creaciones culinarias de Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina y otros países latinoamericanos regresa a San Diego con el Latin Food Fest, que se llevará a cabo el 18 y 19 de agosto. El quinto festival anual de comida latina comienza con comida y bebidas en el evento “Summer Carnival” […]