Convention Center Expansion Ballot Measure Announced

By Ana Gomez Salcido

In order to fund the expansion of the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer along tourism, lodging, and civic leaders announced a new proposed ballot measure, on Monday, April 3.

The ballot measure would raise the transient occupancy tax (TOT) paid by tourists staying overnight in San Diego by up to 3 percent. If approved by voters, the new hotel room tax will also generate hundreds of millions of dollars for street repairs and programs to reduce homelessness.

Faulconer will ask the City Council to call a November special election for San Diegans to vote on the initiative – which requires a two-thirds voter majority to pass.

“This ballot measure will create jobs, fix streets and help reduce homelessness in our city,” Mayor Faulconer said. “Our convention center must be modernized and expanded to keep up with other cities that are taking away from our tourism business. I’m not asking San Diego taxpayers, who are being taxed enough already, to shoulder this burden. Using tourism taxes to expand the convention center will create jobs, support our economy and grow city revenues. This plan will also guarantee tourism dollars for repairing our roads and investing in programs proven to reduce homelessness. We have an opportunity to move the ball forward on three major issues that are important not only to our tourism economy but to every San Diegan.”

The current the San Diego Convention Center facility has reached maximum occupancy and a lack of available space is the number one reason clients are not able to bring business to San Diego.

The benefits to modernizing and expanding the convention center include: adding 400,000 square feet of rentable exhibit, ballroom and meeting space, up from 816,000 square feet at the current facility, and retaining and attracting large conventions like Comic-Con International.

Cited benefits also include generating $509 million in direct spending at local businesses and a regional economic impact of $860 million, and creating thousands of construction jobs and nearly 7,000 permanent jobs.

The objective of the expansion is to create capacity for more than 50 additional events and 334,000 attendees annually.

“The completion of the expansion of our convention center is not only vital to our tourism economy, but to our region’s economy as well. Because of the center’s limited size, San Diego cannot stay competitive with other convention destinations and every year misses out on major business opportunities,” said Joe Terzi, President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority. “This results in the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue that could be used to resurface our streets and hire more police officers and lifeguards.”

Faulconer mentioned that the new hotel tax would also help to reduce homelessness in San Diego and repair streets. Under the proposed initiative, the City would use a portion of the TOT increase to create an annual funding stream of about $10 million for reducing homelessness. And the City would also use a portion of the TOT increase to create an annual funding stream of about $10 million for street repair. Both sums are expected to grow over time as overall TOT revenue increases.