Breaking News, Featured

City-Sanctioned Homeless Camp Opens in Golden Hill

October 9, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

City-Sanctioned Homeless Camp Opens in San Diego Operations Lot by Mario A Cortez

On Monday, Oct. 9, the City of San Diego officially opened up a homeless encampment on the City Operations Yard near Golden Hill Park, this in an effort to treat the current homelessness issue and the hepatitis A outbreak.

This year’s hepatitis A outbreak has been linked to the high number of homeless people in the downtown and East Village area which are living in unhygienic conditions and in close quarters with each other.

The 136-space campsite is being administered by Alpha Project staff members and is equipped with hygienic services such as portable restroom units, hand washing stations, and showers.

Other services include 24-hour security, case managers, personal services, storage, and shuttles in and out of the camp.

The campsite will be operating until the first of the three City-run homeless tent shelters open in November.

On Sept. 1, the County Board of Supervisors declared a public health emergency due to the continued spread of the virus. This emergency declaration was given another two-week extension on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

As of this writing there are 490 recorded Hepatitis A-related cases and 18 deaths.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment Coros Infantiles, presentando una coreografía

    Un Otoño Musical en Tijuana

    Por Paco Zavala Octubre, el décimo mes del año, el de la famosa luna hermosa y brillante, viene cargado de alegría al presentarnos en Tijuana un panorama musical con ópera, jazz y música clásica en el Centro Cultural Tijuana. En la Sala Federico Campbell, la cual estará de fiesta musical, la ópera de Tijuana, la […]

  • SPORTS CHRISPATINO

    Christian Patiño: Apoyando a Futuros Campeones

    Por Mario A. Cortez El exfutbolista mexicano Christian Patiño conoce lo que significa luchar arduamente para cumplir sus metas y busca transmitir su mensaje de superación a los jóvenes que más lo necesitan. Desde 2015, Patiño se desempeña como entrenador dentro del proyecto Glorias del Deporte, cual trabaja con jóvenes de 12 a 16 años […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits Pablo Rios: Serving the Best ‘Doggs’ in the Barrio

    Pablo Rios: Serving the Best ‘Doggs’ in the Barrio

    By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Creating a hot dog that is more than just a ballpark snack, but instead is a work of art that can be enjoyed at any time, takes having the right cooking team, a passion for fresh food, and years of abuelita’s cooking secrets. “Barrio Dogg is about preserving traditions, celebrating our culture […]