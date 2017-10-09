City-Sanctioned Homeless Camp Opens in Golden Hill

By Mario A. Cortez

On Monday, Oct. 9, the City of San Diego officially opened up a homeless encampment on the City Operations Yard near Golden Hill Park, this in an effort to treat the current homelessness issue and the hepatitis A outbreak.

This year’s hepatitis A outbreak has been linked to the high number of homeless people in the downtown and East Village area which are living in unhygienic conditions and in close quarters with each other.

The 136-space campsite is being administered by Alpha Project staff members and is equipped with hygienic services such as portable restroom units, hand washing stations, and showers.

Other services include 24-hour security, case managers, personal services, storage, and shuttles in and out of the camp.

The campsite will be operating until the first of the three City-run homeless tent shelters open in November.

On Sept. 1, the County Board of Supervisors declared a public health emergency due to the continued spread of the virus. This emergency declaration was given another two-week extension on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

As of this writing there are 490 recorded Hepatitis A-related cases and 18 deaths.