Chula Vista Allocates Funding to Improve City Infrastructure

By Alexandra Mendoza

The Chula Vista City Council has approved an initial expenditure of $3.2 million for infrastructure projects.

The funding will come from Measure P, the 10-year, half-cent sales tax approved by 68 percent of Chula Vista voters during the November elections to improve the City’s infrastructure.

This initial expenditure will be allocated to police and fire vehicles, 911 emergency communication equipment, street paving, and sports field repairs. Said improvements will be funded by the Measure P revenues estimated to be collected from April to June of 2017.

The City Council has also approved the Infrastructure, Facilities and Equipment Expenditure Plan, which outlines how all of the $178 million of projected Measure P revenues are proposed to be spent.

Early next year, Council Members will consider bond financing to advance $50 million of these Chula Vista infrastructure projects.

Consumers will see the half-cent sales tax reflected beginning on April 1, 2017. The revenues will also be used to, among other projects, improve streets and sidewalks, replace storm drains to prevent sinkholes, improve parks, and repair recreation and sports facilities.

To ensure transparency, the City has approved an ordinance to establish a citizens oversight committee, whose purpose will be to review and report on all Measure P proposed expenditure plans, financial reports, and audits.

The Committee will be composed of 16 members, 11 of whom will be nominated by local organizations such as the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, Chula Vista Youth Sports Council, and the Chula Vista Police and Fire chiefs. The remaining members must include at least one resident from each of the four City Council districts.

The application period began last week, and they anticipate the Committee will have all its members in place by next February.