CA State to Protect Migrants

By Marinee Zavala

Faced with the executive orders signed by the president of the United States, the California State Senate has pushed three new laws that seek to counteract the effects of projects being signed by the Commander in Chief, thus protecting nearly 2.3 million people without a defined legal status estimated to live in the state.

Lawmakers approved of laws such as Senate Bill 54, which seeks to protect state and local resources from being used for deportations and raids. SB 54, also known as the California Values Act passed with a 5 to 2 vote.

“[We will] secure our state and local resources so they are not used to separate more families and hurt the economy of the State of California,” said California Senate Leader Kevin de León. “Last week the president confirmed one of our worst fears, by signing an executive order that involves increasing CBP agents. He did not focus on criminals as promised during the campaign, instead he implemented an immigration policy that affects millions of migrant workers”.

Senate Bill 6 is another approved law which aims to provide mandatory legal assistance to all who face deportation proceedings. Senate Bill 31, also approved, will prevent local and state agencies from collecting data, sharing data or using resources for any program compiling a list or register of people based on their religion, ethnic or national origin, stressed Senator Ricardo Lara as a response to a the Muslim registry requested by President Donald Trump.

The work of legislators in Sacramento seems to become harder than ever in going against the president of the United States. The three laws are expected to be ratified, which would lead the State of California to becoming a sanctuary for many.