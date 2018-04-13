Barrio Logan Proposed Truck Ordinance Approved by City Environment Committee

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The City of San Diego Environment Committee unanimously approved a truck ordinance that aims to create a designated truck route in the community of Barrio Logan to reduce truck traffic on residential streets, on Thursday, April 12.

Members of the Environmental Health Coalition presented the ordinance before the committee and proposed that “heavy-duty trucks” use Harbor Drive to access the freeway as opposed to passing through Barrio Logan, according to a press release.

In 2005, the City adopted a resolution that prohibited commercial vehicles of 5 or more tons from using specific identified streets in the community, however, activists believe it did not solve the problem.

The environmental advocacy organization identified Boston Avenue as a street that is highly impacted by truck traffic based on surveys, air quality data and speaking to residents.

Boston Street is not identified in the 2005 resolution.

“Within a two-hour period, community members recorded up to 59 industrial trucks on the residential street — a number that they say demands swift action from City Council before the end of the year,” according to the release.

According to the release, the Port of San Diego joined the environmental advocacy organization in celebrating Thursday’s decision.

“With the current redevelopment and reoptimization of the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, it’s especially important to the Port to be a good neighbor to the Barrio Logan community,” Chairman of the Port of San Diego Rafael Castellanos said in the release. “We support the designated truck route — it’s straightforward and common sense.”

The Barrio Logan Clean Air Safe Streets Ordinance, will be evaluated by city staff before it appears before the City Council, according to the release.