Featured, Stories

Barrio Logan Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Pride

May 2, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez 

The Impalas Car Club San Diego chapter will be hosting their annual Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo Festival and Car Show at Chicano Park this Saturday, May 6.

The free celebration, will feature live music throughout the day with the K.O.R.E.  Funk Band, Tierra Chicana, Bulevar Descarga, and The Sleepwalkers on the main stage.

The event will also feature entertainment, food, an Aztec dance troupe, a Health Pavilion offering free mammograms, a kids’ zone filled with carnival style activities, a cultural arts pavilion featuring traditional arts and crafts by local artists, a VIP zone, and a car show displaying 300 custom cars.  

In a press release, event organizers state that this event looks to celebrate the true significance of date.

“On May 5, 1862, the French army attacked the town of Puebla and the Mexican Army, under General Ignacio Zaragoza, defeated the French Army despite the weak Mexican armament. For Mexico, this win united the country and generated a stronger sense of patriotism,” the press release states.

 

The event, which will be alcohol and smoke free, is also being celebrated in this manner in an effort to stop the alcohol industry’s appropriation of Cinco de Mayo for commercial purposes.

 

“Cinco de Mayo has been taken over and has become instead another major drinking holiday in the United State. As a consequence, many people don’t know the origin of this historic event in Mexican culture and many alcohol-related problems occur on this day as well,” event organizers expressed in their press release.

 

The Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo Festival and Car Show will run from from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

