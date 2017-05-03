A Positive Year for Chula Vista

Por Marinee Zavala

On Tuesday, May 2, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas gave her third annual State of the City address, in which she highlighted the support of her City Council and the work they carry out for all city residents, regardless of their migratory status.

Salas, the first Latina in the City’s history to hold the Mayor’s office, proudly announced Chula Vista joined the “Welcoming City” network of cities, an effort to create a more inclusive space for immigrants and to recognize the contributions of all to the region.

“Last week, the City Council voted unanimously to reaffirm police practices that have worked for our city so well for so many years,” Salas said. “These are the best police practices that the most important cities follow.”

“Our officers continue to enforce all laws without minding immigration status. We do not want anyone to be afraid to report a crime because of their immigration status,” Salas added.

The inclusivity promoted by the City of Chula Vista has not gone unnoticed by officials working with immigrant communities.

“The Mayor of Chula Vista has been a great ally to the Mexican Consulate General in San Diego,” said Marcela Celorio, consul general of Mexico in San Diego. “In her address, [Salas] stressed that the community of Chula Vista is inclusive and recognized the contributions of migrants to the economic welfare of this city.”

Public safety was one of the key issues in this year’s State of the City address, as there has been a decrease of 17 percent in crimes during the 2012-2016 period, placing Chula Vista mong the 10 safest cities in the nation.

“National publications have named Chula Vista the 11th happiest city in the nation, at number 25 on the list of the best cities to be a woman, and as one of the best places to raise a family,” said Mayor Salas.

One of the City’s outstanding accomplishments, which Salas spoke about, was the City’s emergency plan in response to this year’s storms which downed or damaged over 800 trees in the City.

City accomplishments that were also highlighted included an initiative to build over 1,000 residential units, new library projects, sustainable transportation improvements, and the passage of Measure P to raise over $175 million for local infrastructure.

With these successes, Mayor Salas sees the upcoming years as positive.

“[We have] projects that will create thousands of jobs, so I think the future looks bright for people here,” Salas concluded.