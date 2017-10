Repaso Deportivo 13 de Octubre

By La Prensa San Diego Newsdesk Chairman and CEO of McKinnon Broadcasting Company, Michael D. McKinnon, will be awarded for his contributions to theater arts on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Old Town. In celebration of its 29th year, the nonprofit, Teatro Máscara Mágica, will be presenting the Night of the Golden […]

By Mario A. Cortez Barrio Logan’s newest spot for gourmet hot dogs and lowrider art will be celebrating their grand opening next Saturday, Oct. 21. Barrio Dogg and the Cruizin’ Lowrider Gallery have been operating out of a space on Logan Avenue for a little more than six weeks. But now, the art-and-food establishment is […]