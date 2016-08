Nunca lo Volveremos a Ver

TRUMP IN SD FRIDAY Republican Donald Trump will hold a rally at 2pm on Friday, May 27, at the SD Convention Center. The planned rally has already drawn organized protests. Several groups, including the janitors’ union and the San Diego Democratic Party, plan to rally near the convention center. A larger rally sponsored by the […]

By Mario A. Cortez Have you been down to Chula Vista’s waterfront yet? If not HarborFest is the perfect excuse to check out some of the South Bay’s coastline. The annual festival takes place at the J Street Marina Park this Saturday August 20 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. This event full of […]