These 10 Restaurants Are Serving Mouth-Watering Masterpieces For Under $15

One doesn’t have to break the bank to enjoy top-notch eats

By Veda Frumkin

Ready to embark on an exquisite journey of affordability and unique tastes and flavors in the surrounding San Diego area? This list compiles the best deals and highest-rated restaurants into one no-fail guide to eating lavishly on a budget in San Diego.

1. Lucha Libre Taco Shop

As one of the highest rated taco shops in San Diego, Lucha Libre’s entire selection of menu items is priced under $10. From their meaty Surf & Turf Burrito, containing salted steak, juicy shrimp, rice, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and secret chipotle sauce, to their flavorsome knockout fries with chicken, crispy bacon, mushrooms, melted jack cheese, avocado, and queso enchilado, Lucha Libre doesn’t skimp on options.

2. Hodad’s

With only three locations, Hodad’s has made quite the impression in San Diego. Their single cheeseburger price is at a low $6.50, and the meat compares to no other.

The juicy burger crumbles with each bite, leaving patrons wanting more. The burgers can be ordered with a side of fries (+$2.00) or with a side of onion rings (+$2.75), still making it quite the affordable dining experience out.

3. Sushi Diner

If you’re ever craving a Bob Marley-themed sushi experience for under $15, look no further. Sushi Diner offers a unique atmosphere, amazing dishes, and even better customer service for the best dining experience.

One of their most popular rolls, the Smoking Jamaican, includes seared smoked salmon, avocado, cheese with eel sauce, and spicy mayo on the outside with a tangy combo of eel and crab on the inside, all for under $10.

4. Mona Lisa Italian Foods

Located in the heart of Little Italy, Mona Lisa encompasses all things Italian with pure authenticity from the food, to the atmosphere, to even the Italian owners who work there. Mona Lisa is an Italian grocery market and deli with delectable sandwiches, meats, pastas, vinegars, oils, and so much more.

Sandwiches run around $8.00, and they are too good not to try. The most popular sandwich is the Deluxe with all the fixings, and they make it there fresh, delicately slicing the meat before carefully placing it in the sandwich.

5. Barrio Dogg

With everything under $10, these hot dogs are worth every penny and more. The most popular dog, El Xolito, comes topped with tomatoes, red onions, fresh jalapenos, garlic, cilantro, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and lastly drizzled with a tangy combination of sour cream, salsa verde, and sriracha aioli.

6. Oscar’s Mexican Seafood

With of two thousand reviews on Yelp, Oscar’s is no stranger to community praise and approval. From tourists to locals, Oscar’s satisfies that craving for authentic tacos.

One of the most popular dishes is the “Torta De Oscar” ($11.50), which includes smoked fish, spicy shrimp, skirt steak, cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and shredded cheddar.

7. The Friendly

Located in trendy North Park, The Friendly delivers on quality, price, and service. The prices here are incredibly reasonable for some of the best bites around town.

The Dirty Flat Top Burger is the biggest showstopper, and at a mere $5, it’s more than just a deal. The simplicity of the cheeseburger has all the North Park residents running to order more.

8. Ramen Yamadaya

At $9.25 a bowl, Ramen Yamadaya is the most affordable, and highest rated ramen restaurant in San Diego. The ramen broth is flavorful, silky, and served piping hot to perfection.

The restaurant also gives students with a valid student ID extra noodles, for free!

The quality of the food, and the amazing customer service brings patrons back time and time again.

9. The Kebab Shop

It can be hard to find a good doner that’s seasoned just right, but look no further. The Kebab Shop offers a wide range of Turkish delicacies for under $10, and San Diego has noticed.

Rated the best Kabab shop in San Diego, the lamb doner is the most popular item on the menu, costing a mere $8.00.

10. Chez Nous

A hole-in-the-wall restaurant, Chez Nous has a whopping 4.5 star rating on Yelp, and for good reason. Not only is the food ridiculously affordable (all under $10), the quality of the sandwiches, salads, and burgers is just divine.

Patrons have been known to come back for the fresh salmon burger, which is made popular through its one-of-a-kind tangy dill secret sauce.