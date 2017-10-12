‘Theater of the People’ Awards Broadcasting Company CEO

By La Prensa San Diego Newsdesk

Chairman and CEO of McKinnon Broadcasting Company, Michael D. McKinnon, will be awarded for his contributions to theater arts on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Old Town.

In celebration of its 29th year, the nonprofit, Teatro Máscara Mágica, will be presenting the Night of the Golden Mask Award Dinner and will give McKinnon the inaugural Golden Mask Award for providing coverage and visibility of performing arts organizations on KUSI TV, which is owned by the Mckinnon Broadcasting Company.

“Mr. McKinnon’s recognition as the initial recipient of Teatro Máscara Mágica’s Golden Mask Award serves as an inspiration to those in the community who benefit from the Arts,” Luis Aragon president of TMM’s board of directors said in a press release. “His leadership serves as inspiration for those who wish to open the doors of multicultural theater to all Southern Californians.”

Proclaimed as the “Theater of the People,” the Teatro Máscara Mágica provides culturally diverse professional theater and in 2004 received the San Diego County Multicultural Heritage Award for its leadership in multicultural theatre.

“KUSI’s significant coverage of the Performing Arts gives many San Diegans their first exposure to local theater,” William Virchis, founder and executive director of TMM said in the release. “Community is what Mr. McKinnon and KUSI are all about as demonstrated by their commitment to San Diego. Michael D. McKinnon is a model for civic responsibility.”

For ticket information visit http://teatromascaramagica.org and for sponsorship opportunities contact 619-206-4000.