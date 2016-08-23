The San Diego Spirits Festival Makes a Splash This Weekend!

Attention fans of tequila, whiskey, vodka, rum, and all distilled spirits! You are all invited to enjoy the eighth annual San Diego Spirits Festival, being held this Friday and Saturday.

Since 2009, the San Diego Spirits Festival has been bringing the best of the craft cocktail scene to San Diego. A celebration of craft cocktails, local cuisine and the best in spirits, the San Diego Spirits Festival has been voted the Must-Try Festival of the Year by Premier Traveler and has been named by Fodors.com as One of the Best Cocktail Festivals in America.

This two-day event will surely be San Diego’s biggest happy hour, with multiple food offerings, drinks and thousands of attendees enjoying the party on San Diego Bay’s Port Pavilion.

Enjoy some of the finest spirits out there such as Bourbon from Ford Reserve Bourbons, Old Forester Bourbons; Rums from Passers Rum, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Tanduay Rum, Squeal Rum, Gubba Rum; Sweet Potato Spirits with their entire line of vodka and gins. Coming in from London have Gins that have just been released in California will be available: Geranium Gin, Old English Gin & Sacred Gin and many more.

Comedian Cheech Marin will also be presenting Tres Papalote Mezcal. Tres Papalote is made from the fine cupreata agave of the Mexican state of Guerrero and features an approachable citrus profile with just a subtle smokiness.

There will also be amazing food from local eateries such as The Fish Market, Feast on this Catering, Ruth Chris Steakhouse, Barely Made it BBQ Smoker, Authentic Flavors Catering, Big Front Door, The Melting Pot, Masters Kitchen & Cocktail, Lady & the Chef’ J Street Tacos & Ceviche and many more.

WHEN

August 27– 28, 2016

Saturday August 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sunday 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE

Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive San Diego 92101

TICKETS

Daily prices for Saturday and Sunday are $85 plus service charge.

Group tickets of 5 or more will receive an additional 10 percent off (use promo code COCKTAILS).

Admission includes all spirits and food samples, entertainment, chances to win prizes, and more!

Purchase tickets directly from the website: sandiegospiritsfestival.com

Festival attendees can save $20 using promo code COCKTAILS.

For more information on the San Diego Spirits Festival please visit, SanDiegoSpiritsFestival.com.