Stuff to Do – September 2, 2016

By Mario A. Cortez

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. Here is a listing of upcoming features

• September 2 – Back To The Future – PG – At Waterfront Park

• September 2 – Hotel Transylvania 2 – PG – At Ocean Beach Elementary

• September 3 – The Avengers - PG-13 – At Lake Morena County Park

• September 4 – Top Gun- PG At – USS Midway Museum

• September 9 – Finding Nemo – G – At Las Palmas Pool

• September 9 – Zootopia – PG – At Standley COmmunity Park

• September 10 – Mary Poppins – PG – At Old Trolley Barn Neighborhood Park

MOVIES AT MIDNIGHT

Come over to Kensington’s Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave, San Diego) for your weekly dose of cult classics at San Diego’s last single screen cineplex. Flicks start rolling at 12 sharp!

Mars Attacks (PG-13) – Saturday, September 3

Tim Burton’s wacky cult classic hits the Ken’s screen this Saturday! Armed with out of this world technology, the Martians have arrived on earth to wreck everything in sight. However, Earth is ready to strike back with its secret weapon! Featuring an all-star cast, and the U.S. Legislature in flames, this 1996 classic is not to be missed.

Akira (R) – Saturday, September 10

A classic of Japanese animation, Akira was the most expensive animated film ever produced in Japan at the time. Based on the best-selling graphic novel by director Katsuhiro Otomo, Akira is a dizzying ride through Neo Tokyo – a city ridden by violence and mystery. Universally acclaimed for innovating in the genre, Akira raised the bar for the entire animation industry.

PADRES BASEBALL

Your San Diego Padres will be hosting the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies in the first two home series of the month. Come cheer on the Padres at Petco Park!

vs. Boston Red Sox

Monday, September 5 @ 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 6 @ 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7 @ 6:10 p.m.

vs. Colorado Rockies

Thursday, September 8 @ 7:10 p.m.

Friday, September 9 @ 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 @ 5:40 p.m.

Sunday, September 11 @ 1:40 p.m.

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

Temple of Roots – Saturday, September 3 @ 9 p.m.

Featuring a fully customized sound system for this show, Temple of Roots will be a night of culture, conscience, and unity through music. Featuring the talents of Ranking Joe and special guest FIYAHCHIEF, you will be jammin’ to some of the finest Jah music this side of Mount Zion. Admission $10.

World Beat Center – 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego

MEGADETH – Sunday September 4 @ 9 p.m.

One of the biggest acts in the history of metal is coming to Tijuana’s bullring by the sea. Come ready to crank up to 11, this one’s going to be a real thrasher! Admission 400 Pesos – 1650 pesos.

Plaza Monumental Tijuana – Av. Del Pacífico 4, Sección Monumental Playas de Tijuana, 22504 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico

Mana – Friday, September 9 @ 7 p.m.

The biggest mexican Band of the 90s is coming to San Diego. Fans in attendance will surely rock out to hits like “Me Vale,” “En El Muelle De San Blas,” and many more from the Guadalajara based superstars’ ample library of hits. Surely,

UPCOMING EVENTS

Carla Morrison – Friday, September 16 @ 8 p.m.

A perennial favorite of Mexico’s indie scene, Morrison comes to San Diego as part of her latest tour. The Tecate native will be playing some favorites off of her landmark album “Dejenme Llorar” along with new material. General Admission $30.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave, San Diego

YG with RJ, Kamaiyah and Sad Boy – Sunday, September 18 @ 7 p.m.

YG’s Fuck Donald Trump Tour is coming to San Diego. Slide through the North Park Observatory to bump to this election cycle’s hottest track. General Admission $40.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave, San Diego

Miramar Air Show – September 23 – 25

This three-day event is the largest air show in the united states. Gathering over half a million yearly attendees, the Miramar Air Show is a yearly tradition that celebrates military aviation as well as our armed forces. Come see some of the most iconic jets in the world, including the Blue Angels!

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar – Miramar Way, San Diego, CA 92145