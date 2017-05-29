Student Talent Shines at the Ben Vereen Awards

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The Balboa Theatre was filled with cheering friends, family members and classmates as the nominees for this year’s Ben Vereen Awards performed famous musical numbers such as “Anything Goes,” “Footloose,” “Chicago,” and many more.

On Sunday, May 28, nominated students from different schools in San Diego performed for a chance to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards also known as the Jimmy Awards.

Ben Vereen himself hosted the event along with Marcella Lee, anchor of News 8 on the CW San Diego.

“Who could ask for anything more than to have San Diego support their local community,” Vereen said during the event. “We need more people to be active in the arts community.”

Two students were selected to go to New York and compete on Broadway for the Jimmy Awards and won a $1,000 award.

Sky Frank, 17, from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts won the 2017 best actor award for his performance as Moonface in “Anything Goes.”

“This experience has been so incredible so far and I can’t believe that it’s not even close to being done yet,” Frank said. “It’s been a blessing getting to learn from Ben. He is such an amazing man.”

Frank said that he is excited to be travelling to New York to perform at the Jimmy Awards.

Jillian Strattman, 16, from the San Dieguito Academy won best actress for her performance as Alice Beineke in “The Addams Family.”

Cathedral Catholic High School with “Anything Goes” won best musical and a $1,000 award.

There was a total of 20 contestants, 10 male and 10 female, for solo performances and five schools competed for best high school musical production.