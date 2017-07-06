Paquita la del Barrio Performs in San Diego

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Diana Rodriguez

Sparkly shoes, packs of eyelashes, and jewelry are some of the many items found inside the Mexican superstar’s dressing room.

Francisca Viveros Barradas, also known by her stage name as Paquita la del Barrio, performed Sunday, July 2, at the San Diego County Fair.

The singer known for her strong personality and stance against Mexican “macho” culture did not disappoint the audience by singing classics like “Taco Placero” and “Invitame a Pecar” with mariachi group Mariachi Los Reyes.

During a press conference, Paquita la del Barrio said that in order to tell men how to treat women properly she first has to consider how she likes to be treated.

“I think all women want to be treated with respect and that they give us our place and that men always put their women first,” she said. “It creates beautiful harmony when two human beings can understand each other.”

A television show based off Barradas’ life aired in April but she said that despite her being interviewed for the show she has not seen it but thinks it is good they made the show.

Paquita la del Barrio said that of all the adversity she has faced in her life, raising her children has been the one that motivated her the most to succeed.