Mexican Singing Icon will Perform in San Diego

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Mexican singer Eugenia Leon will perform at the Copley Symphony Hall for a Day of the Dead concert on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Leon is most famously known for her victory in 1985 OTI Festival, an international singing competition, for her song “El Fandango Aqui.” The festival, which was hosted in Sevilla, Spain, was held just two days after the 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Her music tends to be a representation of her rebellious nature and highlights the people of Mexico and their causes. Leon’s most recent album “Mi Oaxaca” pays homage to the eponymous Mexican state.

She was honored last year with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Latin Grammys for her singing career.

“Eugenia Leon is renowned nationally and internationally for the strength, versatility and quality of her voice, as well as for the elaborate cultural offering of her programs,” according to the San Diego Symphony website.

In the spirit of the traditional mexican celebration, pre-concert activities will include making paper flowers, sugar skull decorating and other art activities for kids.

Tickets are available on the San Diego Symphony website with prices ranging from $22 to $80.