Latin Food Fest Returns to San Diego

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The opportunity to taste delicious culinary creations from Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina and other Latin American countries is back in San Diego with the return of the Latin Food Fest on August 18 and 19.

The fifth annual Latin Food Fest will kick off with an abundance of food and drinks at the Summer Carnival and with music by the samba band, Sol e Mar, at the Broadway Pier Pavilion.

For those looking for a more intimate experience, the Latin Superclub, a six-course tasting of food from Peru, Chile, Venezuela and Brazil, begins at 5:30 p.m. on August 18.

The signature event, Grand Tasting San Diego, showcases over 150 different food and beverage stations on August 19 at Embarcadero Park North. Tickets start at $29 for general admission.

Following Grand Tasting, is the Mercado, a street market experience by vendors from Mexico City, Madrid, and Downtown San Diego at 7 p.m.

More event and ticket information is available at www.latinfoodfest.com.