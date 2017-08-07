Entertainment, Food Page/Tid Bits

Latin Food Fest Returns to San Diego

August 7, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Photo/Latin Food Fest

The opportunity to taste delicious culinary creations from Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina and other Latin American countries is back in San Diego with the return of the Latin Food Fest on August 18 and 19.

The fifth annual Latin Food Fest will kick off with an abundance of food and drinks at the Summer Carnival and with music by the samba band, Sol e Mar, at the Broadway Pier Pavilion.

For those looking for a more intimate experience, the Latin Superclub, a six-course tasting of food from Peru, Chile, Venezuela and Brazil, begins at 5:30 p.m. on August 18.

Photo/Latin Food Festival

The signature event, Grand Tasting San Diego, showcases over 150 different food and beverage stations on August 19 at Embarcadero Park North. Tickets start at $29 for general admission.

Following Grand Tasting, is the Mercado, a street market experience by vendors from Mexico City, Madrid, and Downtown San Diego at 7 p.m.

More event and ticket information is available at www.latinfoodfest.com.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment casa-de-la-cultura

    Cumple 87 Años Sede de la Casa de la Cultura

    Por Paco Zavala El edificio de la Colonia Altamira que alberga la Casa de la Cultura de Tijuana cumple 87 años. Fundada en 1930, la estructura originalmente fue el sitio de la Escuela Primaria Álvaro Obregón. Esta construcción ha tenido un papel importante en el tema educativo de Tijuana, al también ser con el paso […]

  • SPORTS ROGER FEDERER MONTREAL

    Repaso Deportivo – 4 de agosto

    Por Samuel López LOS ÁNGELES 2028 El camino se encuentra libre para que Los Ángeles sea la sede de los Juegos Olímpicos en 2028, esto después de un acuerdo con líderes del Comité Olímpico Internacional. La oficina del presidente del consejo municipal, Herb Wesson, confirmó el trato, y la vocera Caolinn Mejza dijo que el […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits IMG_0920

    Latin Food Fest Returns to San Diego

    By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña The opportunity to taste delicious culinary creations from Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina and other Latin American countries is back in San Diego with the return of the Latin Food Fest on August 18 and 19. The fifth annual Latin Food Fest will kick off with an abundance of food and drinks at the […]