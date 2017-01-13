‘La La Land’ Sweeps the Golden Globes

By Diana Rodriguez

The 74th Golden Globe Awards caught the world’s attention, through displays of fashion, cinema, and politics. And because every single spectator somehow turns into a journalist, reporter, or informant, the first big night of awards season, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, caused much anticipation.

Meryl Streep, at the age of 67, received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Viola Davis, winner of best performance by an actress in a supporting Role, presented the award by sharing some funny, yet with deep meaning experiences between her and Meryl Streep.

A special honored Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who Streep quoted, by saying “take your broken heart, make it into art,” immediately becoming a trending topic.

Dame Streep, as Viola Davis referred to the actress, took her acceptance speech as an opportunity to emphasize the importance of respecting diversity, receiving the support from her peers and audience. A clear example is the very association that promotes the Golden Globes Awards every January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), founded in 1943 by Los Angeles-based foreign journalists who wanted a more organized distributing process of cinema news to non-U.S. markets. Nowadays, about 90 members from approximately 55 countries honor the cinema and television achievements in entertainment business, and stand by Streep’s defense of free expression, as announced by the HFPA President Lorenzo Soria.

Mexican actor Diego Luna caused quite a buzz, speaking to the audience in Spanish, demonstrating how proud he is being Mexican. He was able to greet his friend and colleague, Gael Garcia Bernal, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Mozart in the Jungle.

La La Land now holds the record for most wins by a film in Golden Globes history. With seven nominations and seven awards, La La Land tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated yet bit frustrated jazz musician, who are both struggling with their careers and meet each other in the city of broken dreams. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the delight and sorrow of the process of pursuing your dreams, by truly doing what you love.

Since “The Notebook” (2004), Ryan Gosling has been one of the most beloved actors, and his performance in ‘La La Land’ confirms it. In his acceptance speech during the Golden Globes ceremony, Gosling dedicated the award to his wife, actress Eva Mendes and her brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who recently died from cancer.

Emma Stone plays the ideal role in reminding us to follow and achieve our dreams.

“This is a film for dreamers. I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world, and that’s what this movie is about, so to any creative person who’s had a door slammed in their face, either metaphorically or physically, I share this with you”, expressed the 28-year-old actress.

La La Land is the fourth movie written by Damien Chazelle, the youngest Best Director winner in Golden Globes history. The film has received 21 nominations in diverse cinematic awards.