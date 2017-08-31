KAABOO Del Mar Not your Average Music Festival

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

KAABOO Del Mar is not a camping on the floor and standing for several hours straight music festival, because it is actually not a festival, it is a different kind of musical and entertainment experience located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The event offers a variety of musical appearances, comedy performances, art exhibitions, and culinary cuisine from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

This year’s headliners include: Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Muse, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Performances also by Weezer, David Guetta, Logic, Kesha, Dave Mason, Trevor Hall, Ice Cube, San Diego native Will Hernandez, and many more.

KAABOO attendees can take a comedic break from dancing and singing along to their favorite songs by visiting Humor Me, and indoor air-conditioned comedy club. Guest must obtain a “KAABOO Laugh Pass” to enter each show and passes will be distributed at a first-come first-served basis on Friday and Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sebastian Maniscalco, David Spade, Patton Oswalt, Nick Swardson and many more make up some of the comedians that will perform at Humor Me.

But if you did not make it on time for a Laugh Pass, you can visit the art fair, which will feature paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, and jewelry from nearly 100 national and international artists.

KAABOO also offers a culinary experience with Palate where guest can taste samples of a variety of dishes. Featured chefs this year include, Robert Irvine, Kevin Gillespie, Julio Cabrera, Claudia Sandoval and many more. Guest can experience the taste of Art Tequila, Uinta Brewing Co., Nomadica Wine, and other drinks at Palate Sips.

KAABOO Passes are still available and can be purchased online at https://www.kaaboodelmar.com/get-yours.