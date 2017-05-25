Entertainment

Funner is About to Get More Fun

May 25, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Actor and producer David Hasselhoff added a new title to his name May 18, as mayor of Funner, a newly-established city in North San Diego County and home to Harrah’s Resort Southern California.

During his campaign, Hasselhoff promised to offer a level of fun that cannot be found anywhere else and he approached the City Council with executive orders that focus on making the experiences on the resort “funner.”

The council is led by Harrah’s Resort SoCal’s Senior Vice president and General Manager Darrell Pilant.

Hasselhoff is the first mayor of Funner, California.

“I’m honored to be the first ever mayor of Funner. This city was built on the belief that having fun could be even funner, and I welcome the opportunity to make that happen,” Hasselhoff said.

The new city was officially renamed by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Mission Indians because it reflects the resort’s mission to “deliver unique experiences that evoke good times and laughing out loud.”

“Harrah’s Resort Southern California is a destination where grown-ups can come to have fun, and no one represents fun better than David,” Pilant said. “We hit the jackpot with our first mayor-elect; he is inspiring us to continue to grow our fun, to be funner than ever.”

This summer the award-winning resort will host Dive After Dark, as well as live music acts, DJs, resort activities, pool games.

For more information on Funner head to VisitaFunner.com

