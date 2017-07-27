Entertainment

Culture, Art, and Food in Old Town

July 27, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The Latin American Festival returns to Old Town San Diego August 4-6 with an array of folk artists from Oaxaca, Jalisco, Peru, El Salvador and many more.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be handmade collections of art, traditional clothing, textiles, collectibles and jewelry in the Bazaar del Mundo Shops marketplace.

Artists for this year’s event include Jorge Quintana, artist whose work is displayed in different parts of the world; Jacobo Angeles, a wood carver and painter from Oaxaca; Mariano Valadez, a Huichol artist who specializes in yarn paintings and detailed glass bead art; and Ormachea Velasco, a Peruvian jewelry artist.

Award-winning restaurant Casa Guadalajara will provide Mexican cuisine for sale and TINKU, a Latin American folk band with perform music using authentic native instruments.

