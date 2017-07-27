Entertainment

‘Children of Eden’ Dazzles

July 27, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

Wednesday night saw the premiere of the Sweetwater Summer Theater Institute’s production of “Children of Eden”, a two-act musical narrating events from the Old Testament.

The cast, comprised by students of various Sweetwater Union High School District schools, brought to life the stories of Adam and Eve in the first act and the legend of the Noah’s Ark in the second act.

The first act begins with the creation of man and depicts the lives of Adam and Eve, the murder of Abel by Cain, and the eventual death of Eve outside the garden. This portion of the production features musical numbers like “The Naming” and “The Spark of Creation,” a solo number by Eve, which was well applauded by audience members.

The second act brings forth events from the book of Genesis pertaining to Noah’s life such as the generations since Adam and Eve, Japhet’s discontent with his arranged wife, the gathering of the animals, and the eventual landfall of the Ark. Highlights from the second act include the demands and desperation of “What is He Waiting For?” and the rejoiceful number “Ain’t It Good?”, celebrating the end of the flood.

Despite being a summer production at the high school level, the play is surprisingly well produced and features a live ensemble which performed every note of the play beautifully.

“Children of Eden” will run through Saturday, July 30 at the San Ysidro High School Performing Arts Center.

